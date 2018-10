Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Police continue to search for several men involved in a shooting at Springfield Mall in Delaware County.

Authorities say two groups of men got into a fight in the mall’s parking lot on Saturday. That’s when someone from each group pulled out a gun and started firing.

No one was hurt.

Investigators have identified one of the getaway vehicles as a silver Nissan Altima.

If you have any information, call police at 610-544-1100.