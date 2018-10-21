Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Springfield Mall in Delaware County is expected to re-open Sunday following a shooting.

Gunshots rang out around 1 p.m. Saturday in the mall’s parking lot following an argument, police say.

They say two groups of men got into a fight when someone pulled out a gun and started firing.

The mall was packed with shoppers who heard the gunshots and began to panic.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.

Police say the suspects fled before they arrived on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.