PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several Philadelphia Eagles fans say their trip to watch the team play in London on Sunday is in jeopardy after their airline went out of business.

Eagles fan Dan Abate and several friends bought airline tickets to the London game using Primera Air. The company went out of business October 1, but Abate just found out last week.

“We went to look for a flight for another friend who wanted to go so we checked our airline Primera Air and their website stopped working,” Abate said.

Passengers across the globe are left with more questions than answers.

“We didn’t get any emails. We didn’t get anything. We actually would have had no idea. We would have been driving up to Newark on Thursday not knowing we didn’t have a flight if we didn’t check for a friend,” he said.

One of Dan’s friends started a GoFundMe page to help the group recoup some of their losses. Dan is out about $1,000. He bought another ticket tonight but said he’s worried about other Eagles fans.

“It just stinks because there are probably some other people out there that are on this flight that don’t even know that the airline is not even there. That’s what makes me upset,” he said.

Dan Abate did not have travel insurance but even if he did it is not guaranteed he would get his money back. Each plan has specific policies.