PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a disappointing loss for Eagles fans on Sunday, but they are still holding onto hope that the Birds will make the playoffs.

“I cried the whole night,” said one fan.

After an embarrassing loss against the Carolina Panthers, many Eagles fans woke up disappointed.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t talk the rest of the day,” said one man.

Some fans even considered leaving the City of Brotherly Love.

“I’m very upset with the Eagles,” said one woman. “Y’all celebrated before your time and you know what, I’m getting ready to move to Dallas.”

Fans are now playing the blame game. The Eagles were leading all the way up until the fourth quarter 17 – 0 and somehow the defending champs gave up 21 points.

Couch Doug Pederson says there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“Yeah, you could maybe sit here and point the finger at the defense but the offense had a chance to win at the end and didn’t. Special teams, we missed a field goal earlier in the game, a difference in the football game, so there’s enough to go around,” said Pederson.

No one seems to have a clear explanation for what went wrong, but fans are just hoping for another Philly Special run to the playoffs.

“We got to tighten up on that defense, our offense is good but when we get a lead, we got to step on their neck. We got to stop playing nice, alright Doug,” added another fan.

We spoke with some fans who are heading to London to watch the defending champs play.

“I think the Eagles are gonna destroy them,” said an Eagles fan. “Take all their frustration out on them. I’m hoping it’s the turning point. Don’t think Jacksonville is anywhere near where they were last year, I think they benched [Blake] Bortles in the last game.”

The Super Bowl champs enter Sunday’s London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 3-4 and fans are vying for a win.

Pederson says they still have nine more games left and believes there is still some time left to make it to the playoffs.