PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In spite of Friday’s painful loss for the Eagles there was a bright spot during the game with legendary Eagles player, Brian Dawkins being honored for his legacy on the team.

At halftime, Brian Dawkins received his Hall of Fame ring.

brian dawkins2 Eagles Legend Brian Dawkins Honored With Hall Of Fame Ring Of Excellence

Credit: CBS3

Dawkins played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, which earned him a special place in the heart of fans.

He is considered the heart and soul of the defense.

To acknowledge the significant event, the Philadelphia Eagles tweeted a photo of Dawkins proudly displaying his well-earned ring.

He is one of the most beloved sports figures in Philadelphia history but still has a hard time believing that he is so loved by fans.

“That’s crazy to me,” Dawkins says about the fan appreciation. “That’s a humbling thing for me.”

