PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly trying to set a police cruiser on fire and there is now surveillance video of the incident.

It happened Wednesday morning in front of Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus on Lehigh Avenue.

Authorities say the man took paper from a trash can, put it in the police cruiser’s gas tank and lit it on fire.

“Thankfully the officer was not in the car and no civilians were around, and thankfully, as well, the fire did not reach the contents of the gas tank, so the police vehicle was not damaged,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Police say they expect to be able to release the suspect’s identity soon.