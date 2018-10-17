Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man they say attempted to light a Philadelphia Police cruiser on fire.

The incident happened on the 100 block of East Lehigh Avenue, around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect placed a napkin into the vehicle’s gas tank and lit it on fire.

The vehicle was parked and unoccupied at the time.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an “S” on the front, black pants and black shoes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.