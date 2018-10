PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can countdown to Christmas this year with Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar.

Officials with Aldi tells CBS Philly that the calendar comes with 24 mini bottles of red, white, rosé, and bubbles options, including red blend, Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc from a variety of regions.

The advent calendar costs $69.99.

You can purchase the calendar for a limited time at Aldi stores starting on Nov. 7.