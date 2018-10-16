  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Target
Credit: So Wrong It’s Nom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A cheese Advent calendar is coming to a Target near you.

The company, So Wrong It’s Nom, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The calendar, which will be available in over 247 Target stores nationwide starting in November, will include 24 individually wrapped cheeses to countdown Christmas.

so wrong its nom cheese advent calendar 2 Cheese Advent Calendar Coming To A Target Near You

Credit: So Wrong It’s Nom

“Like last year, the calendar has a unique ‘book style’ packaging design, allowing one half to be torn off after the initial 12 days of Christmas to maximize fridge space,” the company says.

The cheeses include:

  • Jarlsberg® – Famous around the world for its distinctive sweet and nutty taste. Smooth, distinctive and rounded, it has a hint of sweetness and a unique flavor.

  • Applewood® – A real English treasure. Applewood is made in the West Country from British cheddar and has a delicate smoky flavor, and a lovely smooth texture – all finished with a dusting of paprika for good measure.

  • Ilchester® Mature Cheddar – Ilchester’s Cheddar comes from the West Country near where Cheddar originated in the Mendip Hills. Take a bite and let the creaminess melt into your mouth, with earthy tangy notes.

  • Ilchester® Red Leicester Cheese – Smooth and Nutty! Add a splash of color to your cheese board with this traditional English cheese based on a classic Cheddar recipe.

  • Ilchester® Wensleydale with cranberries – Traditionally made with a smooth and creamy gold award winning Wensleydale. It is creamy and smooth and perfectly paired with juicy sweet festive cranberries.

All cheeses are suitable for vegetarians, and the advent calendar must be kept refrigerated.

The Cheese Advent Calendar costs $20.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s