PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A cheese Advent calendar is coming to a Target near you.

The company, So Wrong It’s Nom, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The calendar, which will be available in over 247 Target stores nationwide starting in November, will include 24 individually wrapped cheeses to countdown Christmas.

“Like last year, the calendar has a unique ‘book style’ packaging design, allowing one half to be torn off after the initial 12 days of Christmas to maximize fridge space,” the company says.

The cheeses include:

Jarlsberg ® – Famous around the world for its distinctive sweet and nutty taste. Smooth, distinctive and rounded, it has a hint of sweetness and a unique flavor.

Applewood ® – A real English treasure. Applewood is made in the West Country from British cheddar and has a delicate smoky flavor, and a lovely smooth texture – all finished with a dusting of paprika for good measure.

Ilchester ® Mature Cheddar – Ilchester's Cheddar comes from the West Country near where Cheddar originated in the Mendip Hills. Take a bite and let the creaminess melt into your mouth, with earthy tangy notes.

Ilchester ® Red Leicester Cheese – Smooth and Nutty! Add a splash of color to your cheese board with this traditional English cheese based on a classic Cheddar recipe.

Ilchester® Wensleydale with cranberries – Traditionally made with a smooth and creamy gold award winning Wensleydale. It is creamy and smooth and perfectly paired with juicy sweet festive cranberries.

All cheeses are suitable for vegetarians, and the advent calendar must be kept refrigerated.

The Cheese Advent Calendar costs $20.

