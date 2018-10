Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a homeless man in Roxborough.

Police say 38-year-old Bronson Keefe was arrested and charged Monday in the death of 48-year-old Enrico Stanziani.

Stanziani’s decomposed body was found on the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue on Oct. 2.

Keefe has been charged with homicide, robbery, and possession of an instrument of a crime.