PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say the man whose decomposed body was found in a wooded area in Roxborough was stabbed to death.

The man’s body was discovered in a wooded area along the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

Police say the man was stabbed multiple times.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the man was homeless.

No suspects have been named in the case.