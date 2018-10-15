Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

(CBS Local)– Uber and Lyft will be giving free rides to the polls on Election Day this year.

The company announced that a new button will appear in the app on Nov. 6. The new function will allow users to find their polling place and book a ride to go vote.

All such rides will be free, funded by Uber, Lyft and the non-profit groups #VoteTogether and Democracy Works.

Political campaigns also can get in touch with the ride-sharing services to receive promo codes for free rides to the polls that the campaigns can distribute to voters.

Eyewitness News spoke with an Uber representative about what prompted this decision.

“I think as a tech company we want to think innovatively as to how we can use out technology for good,” said Dave Barmore, Public Policy Manager at Uber. “You know, our new CEO who has been around for a year and our team of senior leaders were really excited to announce this. It is something very important to them as well, so I think as a company we are all thrilled to be doing our part to make sure everyone can cast their vote on election day.”