PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was stabbed twice after he was attacked by a group of offenders on the 1000 block of Race Street early Sunday morning.

Police arrived on the scene in Chinatown just before 2 a.m. to find a 28-year-old male with two stab wounds to his torso. The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

The man stated that he was attacked by multiple offenders while exiting a bar and crossing the street. The victim’s girlfriend stated she was 10 feet ahead of him when she turned around and observed the attack.

The offenders fled both east and westbound on Race Street, according to police.

Both the victim and witness told police there was no argument or altercation that led to the attack.