PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people were shot early Sunday morning outside of a house party in North Philadelphia near Temple University, according to police.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. to 2200 Watts Street, where they found three men in their early 20s with bullet wounds to their extremities.

All three victims were transported to Temple University Hospital where they are in stable condition.

“A lot of confusion,” Captain Tom Davidson told Eyewitness News reporter Matt Petrillo. “From what we could tell, there was a party going on. Not sure exactly at this point what the location was: Was it outside, inside? We don’t know that at this time, but it appears as though there were six shell casings that were found on the highway so it appears as though it did happen outside.”

The shooting occurred just a few blocks away from Temple’s main campus, causing the school to issue an alert urging students to avoid the area.

TUalert: Shooting reported at 1300 W. Susquehanna Ave. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 14, 2018

Police are searching for the gunman. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686-TIPS.