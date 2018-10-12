Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Queen Latifah will not be this year’s recipient of the Marian Anderson Award. It was originally announced in August that Queen Latifah was this year’s winner, but officials revealed Wednesday that she is unable to accept the award due to personal reasons.

At the time of the announcement, Mayor Jim Kenney praised Queen Latifah for her groundbreaking career as an award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and producer.

“Queen Latifah is someone who can do it all,” Kenney said in August. “She is a musician, an actress, a media mogul, an author and an entrepreneur. Queen Latifah has broken down barriers in the music industry and has shown the world that a female entertainer can be just as successful as any man. And that’s not all, she is also very active in the community and supports a number of worthwhile causes.”

The award honors artists who have positively impacted society, through their work with or in their support of an important cause.

Queen Latifah is expected to be honored in the future but for now, the Nov. 20 gala will be rescheduled and a new honoree will be announced.

Past honorees include Patti LaBelle, Maya Angelou, New Jersey rockstar Jon Bon Jovi.