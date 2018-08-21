Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials announced Tuesday the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Marian Anderson Award. Queen Latifah, an award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and producer now joins a long list of greats to receive the recognition of being a Marian Anderson Award honoree.

Some past honoree’s include, Philadelphia’s own Patti LaBelle, the late great poet Maya Angelou, and the American rocker from New Jersey, Jon Bon Jovi.

There have been 20 honorees over the 20 years the award has existed. It was created in the name of Marian Anderson, a great Philadelphian singer.

The award each year honors an artist whose bodies of work has improved the world beyond the power to entertain.

“I’m honored to announce that the recipient of this year’s Marian Anderson Award will be Queen Latifah,” said Mayor Jim Kenny during a press conference. “Queen Latifah is someone who can do it all. She is a musician, an actress, a media mogul, an author and an entrepreneur. Queen Latifah has broken down barriers in the music industry and has shown the world that a female entertainer can be just as successful as any man. And that’s not all, she is also very active in the community and supports a number of worthwhile causes.”

Queen Latifah has reportedly accepted the award but did not attend the announcement.

She is expected be in Philadelphia in November for the big gala that follows each year.