  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS) — A Wisconsin brewery has introduced a unique new beer that is sure to excite (or anger) beer drinkers.

Westallion Brewing Company in West Allis, Wisconsin introduced a new candy corn-flavored beer last week.

“Whether you love it, or claim to hate it, there’s no denying that Candy Corn is THE Halloween staple candy,” Westallion said in a Facebook event posting.

South Jersey Town Suggesting Trick-Or-Treaters Be Under 12 Years Old

The Westallion brewers lean to the love side of the great candy corn debate.

“We just couldn’t help but wonder what candy corn would be like as a beer…our love runs that deep,” the Facebook post continued.

Candy Corn Cream Ale is based on a cream ale with hops and sugars, with candy corn flavoring added to the mix. But not just any candy corn. The brewers created their own candy corn “out of less beer destructive ingredient” to create their new brew.

The beer is available until the end of the month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s