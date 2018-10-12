WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS) — A Wisconsin brewery has introduced a unique new beer that is sure to excite (or anger) beer drinkers.

Westallion Brewing Company in West Allis, Wisconsin introduced a new candy corn-flavored beer last week.

“Whether you love it, or claim to hate it, there’s no denying that Candy Corn is THE Halloween staple candy,” Westallion said in a Facebook event posting.

The Westallion brewers lean to the love side of the great candy corn debate.

“We just couldn’t help but wonder what candy corn would be like as a beer…our love runs that deep,” the Facebook post continued.

Candy Corn Cream Ale is based on a cream ale with hops and sugars, with candy corn flavoring added to the mix. But not just any candy corn. The brewers created their own candy corn “out of less beer destructive ingredient” to create their new brew.

The beer is available until the end of the month.