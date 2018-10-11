Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey town is asking for trick-or-treaters to be under the age of 12.

Officials in Upper Deerfield Township say they don’t have an ordinance in place but are “suggesting that children should be 12 or under to Trick-or-Treat.”

City administrator Roy Spoltore tells CBS Philly that this has been in place for over 30 years, adding that “there has not been any enforcement of the suggested age.”

The rules get way more strict for children in Virginia.

WSET-TV reports Chesapeake’s town code states that anyone 13 and older can face up to six months in jail and fines ranging from $25 to $100 for trick-or-treating after 8 p.m.

In Philadelphia, there’s no age limit to trick-or-treating but Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says everyone should be aware of the city’s curfew laws for those under 18.

Children Over 12 Face Jail Time, Fines For Trick-Or-Treating In Virginia Town

“If you’re 16 and older, you can be out until 10. Fourteen to 15 you can be out until 9 p.m. and 13 and under you have to be in by 8 p.m.,” said Kinebrew,

Similar rules are in place in many South Jersey and northern Delaware cities as well.