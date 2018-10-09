Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Jay Ajayi done for the season, the Eagles are in desperate need of running back help. Could an old friend be the solution?

The Eagles reportedly reached out to the Bills about a possible trade for LeSean McCoy, according to CBS affiliate WIVB.

McCoy, the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher, played the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles, with two All-Pro finishes.

The 30-year-old was unceremoniously shipped to the Bills as part of Chip Kelly’s drastic housecleaning in 2014.

And Shady hasn’t slowed since, registering three Pro Bowl seasons in three full years in Buffalo. McCoy has averaged 1,365 yards from scrimmage as a Bill.

The Eagles sure could use a dual-threat playmaker like McCoy, but there are other factors at work in a potential deal.

The team was fairly cap strapped, but with Fletcher Cox’s contract reworked, the Eagles now have about $11 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

That would be more than enough to take on McCoy’s almost $9 million cap hit over the next two seasons. But at 30 years old, McCoy is at the age when running backs begin to decline.

And then there’s the off-field issue. McCoy is currently facing accusations of abuse and a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend. McCoy has long denied the allegations against him.