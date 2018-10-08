Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Injuries continue to plague the Philadelphia Eagles this season as the team announced running back Jay Ajayi has been placed on injured reserve. His season is officially over.

Things go from bad to WORSE for the @Eagles – RB Jay Ajayi just placed on injured reserve. — Lesley Van Arsdall (@LesleyCBS3) October 8, 2018

A source tells CBS3 that Ajayi tore his ACL.

Ajayi missed the Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a fractured back but returned a week later.

The Eagles were already depleted at running back as Darren Sproles and Corey Clement have been out with injuries. Clement was active during the loss against the Vikings but did not play.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed RB Jay Ajayi on Injured Reserve and claimed DT T.Y. McGill. pic.twitter.com/RkaHJAKnQr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2018

The leaves the Eagles with two healthy running backs at this point: Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams.