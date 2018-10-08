  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Injuries continue to plague the Philadelphia Eagles this season as the team announced running back Jay Ajayi has been placed on injured reserve. His season is officially over.

A source tells CBS3 that Ajayi tore his ACL.

Ajayi missed the Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a fractured back but returned a week later.

The Eagles were already depleted at running back as Darren Sproles and Corey Clement have been out with injuries. Clement was active during the loss against the Vikings but did not play.

The leaves the Eagles with two healthy running backs at this point: Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams.

