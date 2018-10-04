Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local Fuel restaurants are adding a “dream” item to their menus this week. Starting Friday, all Fuel locations will carry “Dream” smoothies, a line of drinks infused with CBD oil, a naturally occurring constituent of cannabis.

The new smoothies come in three flavors: Green Dream — kale, ginger, pineapple, spinach, honey and .5 ml of CBD oil; Berry Dream — strawberry, mango, apple, banana and .5 ml of CBD oil; and Orange Dream — orange juice, banana, vanilla, yogurt and .5 ml of CBD oil.

Customers can also add CBD oil to other flavored smoothies for a charge.

CBD oil-infused drinks and edibles is a ballooning trend across the nation and one that Fuel Recharge Yourself President Rocco Cima has cornered in the Philadelphia market.

“Fuel has been a trendsetter in the healthy food and drink industry for over 10 years,” Cima said. “My goal is for all Fuel locations and franchises to offer cutting edge experiences and menus. Now, with CBD infused smoothies, I am pleased to give customers an option to focus on their body along with their mental well being. While we can’t and won’t make any medical claims, I suggest everyone do their research and decide if CBD infused edibles are for them. There is amazing research out there. We are proud to start the dialogue about this fast moving national and global trend. The CBD oil supplier specifically approached and selected Fuel in this market due to our long and innovative history.”

Cima is the first in Pennsylvania to offer CBD-infused smoothies and he already has plans to explore additional CBD-infused options to debut in early 2019.

CBD oils are used to manage anxiety, stress and depression. Rolling Stone Magazine estimates that the CBD market will be worth $22 billion by 2020.