PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia district attorney announced Thursday a major drug bust in Kensington.

Larry Krasner said 57 suspects were arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs that brought in nearly $5 million in annual revenue.

Among those arrested were individuals accused of controlling the drug enterprise known as the Alameda Drug Trafficking Organization.

Alleged street dealers were also arrested.

The investigation focused on the intersection of Kip and Cambria Streets, an area known as one of the most dangerous parts of the city.

