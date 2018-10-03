Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From a bald man to a llama and even a superhero, Apple’s newest update will have something for everyone.

Apple will introduce more than 70 new emojis with its upcoming iOS 12.1 update.

Highlights include a reworking of smiley faces to make them appear more emotive, red-headed characters and even a bagel.

Hersheypark Announces $150 Million Expansion Called Chocolatetown

A slew of animals are on the docket to be added: Mosquitoes, raccoons, peacocks and kangaroos are just a few.

Even more sports equipment will also be included. A lacrosse emoji, softball and skateboard are on the way.

While the update does not have a release date just yet, it is currently available to developers and a members of Apple’s public beta program.