Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — Hersheypark announced Wednesday the creation of Chocolatetown, a massive $150 million expansion that will open in two years.

Officials say the 23-acre development “represents the largest capital investment and most transformative expansion” in park history.

“We are incredibly excited to enter this next chapter in the rich history of Hersheypark. Hershey’s Chocolatetown will mark the true intersection where fun meets chocolate,” said John Lawn, the president and CEO of Hersey Entertainment & Resorts. “Chocolatetown will be a place where chocolate-inspired attractions will transform the guest experience in new and engaging ways.”

The new 23-acre development will feature the fastest, tallest and longest roller coaster, the largest full-service themed restaurant in Hershey, an ice cream parlor and confectionary scratch kitchen, the largest kettle corn location at the park, and a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks, among others.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2019 and Chocolatetown is expected to be ready to go by the summer of 2020.