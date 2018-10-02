Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get in the Halloween spirit with Applebee’s newest — and boldest — $1 drink creation yet.

The Dollar Zombie, a combination of rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavors, is available at participating Applebee’s locations in New Jersey and Delaware throughout October. Participating locations in New Jersey include Atlantic City, Audubon, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Hammonton, Mays Landing, Mount Laurel, Pennsville, Sicklerville, Somerdale, Somers Point, Swedesboro, Turnersville, Vineland, Voorhees, Westampton and Williamstown. And in Delaware, participating restaurants are located in Camden, Dover, Middletown, New Castle, Newark and Wilmington.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we’re excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said. “We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink.”

The Dollar Zombie is the latest of Applebee’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month specials, a program that features a select specialty cocktail for just $1 throughout the month.

However, this time is a bit different. October marks the first time that Applebee’s has crowd-sourced it’s Drink of the Month, with guests providing input on the drink’s colors, flavor and garnish.

In addition to the Dollar Zombie, select locations will also have specials on other Spooky Sips, including Dracula’s Juice — rum with blackberry and cranberry juice — and Boo Lagoon — rum with Blue Caracao, lime and orange juice.