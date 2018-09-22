  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in Delaware has been found living out of his car on a farm in Maryland.

Federal Marshals arrested Isaac Pierce in Princess Anne County on Thursday.

They had been looking for him since last Sunday.

Police say he raped a woman near Delaware Technical and Community College, then threatened her.

Pierce is still in Maryland Saturday night awaiting extradition back to Delaware.

