credit: cbs3

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of raping a woman on Sunday morning.

Dover Police say 33-year-old Isaac Pierce was with the victim in the area of the basketball courts at Delaware Technical and Community College’s Terry Campus when he physical assaulted the woman and forced her to drive to a parking lot on the 600 block of Ridgely Street.

isaac pierce Dover Police Search For Man Wanted In Rape Of Woman

credit: cbs3

At this time, officials say Pierce forced the victim to engage in sexual acts, strangled, and threaten the victim.

Pierce is known to reside in the Dover area, but may also be in Maryland at this time.

Pierce and the victim are known to each other, but police are not releasing her identity or relationship to Pierce to protect the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com

