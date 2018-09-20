Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ABERDEEN, Md. (CBS/AP) — Three people have been killed in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland, that authorities describe as an “active shooter” situation. The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen.

9/20: FD units are working a shooting incident at the Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen. The scene is still fluid. A media staging area has been established at the intersection of Short Lane and Old… https://t.co/lYTA7QtCql — Harford Co Fire&EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) September 20, 2018

Two others were injured in the shooting. Police say the suspect is in custody and in critical condition at a local hospital. Police say no shots were fired by law enforcement at the scene and did not elaborate how the alleged gunman was injured.

Police added that they do not believe there is any additional threats to the community.

A Rite Aid spokesperson says about 1,000 people work at the facility.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and ask people to avoid the area.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

CBS Baltimore reports the call came from a warehouse complex shortly after 9 a.m.. Some area schools have also been placed on lockdown.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweets that it is responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

