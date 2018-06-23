Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — The man accused of shooting five coworkers in Maryland and another person in Delaware has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.



A judge sentenced Radee Prince, 38, to the decades-long sentence in prison for attempted manslaughter on Friday.

Police say back in October 2017, Prince shot 5 coworkers, killing 3, at his job in Edgewood, Maryland.

They say he then drove to Wilmington and shot an acquaintance at a used car lot.

Prince was convicted last month of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangering, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in the shooting of Jason Baul. He faced a minimum eight years in prison, with a potential maximum of 89 years.

Prince told Superior Court Judge Charles Butler that he has struggled with mental health issues since childhood and that he needed treatment, not punishment.

“I learned how to bottle it all up inside until I could no longer do so,” Prince said, leaning on a table and reading from a prepared statement. “I now know that was a mistake.”



Prosecutor Mark Denney said Prince deserved the maximum punishment for the harm and terror he caused, and it was only sheer luck that no one was killed in Delaware.

Investigators have not disclosed a specific motive for the shootings, but co-workers and acquaintances said Prince had a violent temper and difficulty getting along with others.

