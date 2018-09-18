Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two dozen alleged child predators, including a police sergeant, are behind bars in New Jersey.

Police say the suspects used social media and chat apps to arrange for sex with young girls and boys, not knowing they were actually communicating with undercover officers posing as children.

#LIVE: Authorities in New Jersey announce the arrest of 24 alleged child predators. https://t.co/ULdYXzT3Xr — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) September 18, 2018

“Arrested are a police officer, a nurse, a firefighter, college students and a registered sex offender. In short, these defendants come from all walks of life,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Police say Howell Township Police Sgt. Richard Conte was among those arrested when he arrived at an undercover house staffed with dozens of officers.

He has been suspended from his job and is under court-ordered home detention.