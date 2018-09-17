Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An invasive insect has made its way to Philadelphia and Delaware County. The Lycorma delicatula, better known as the Spotted Lanternfly, has recently been discovered in the two areas.

The insect is a significant threat to the state’s agriculture, including the grape, tree-fruit, hardwood and nursery industries, which are worth nearly $18 billion to the state’s economy.

“Orchards, wineries, hardwood, and nursery industries across the county could be impacted,” Delaware County Council Chairman John McBlain said in a statement. “We want to make residents aware of the threat and inform them about the best ways to control the population. While they don’t pose a health risk, they do present a threat to Delaware County’s and the state’s agricultural businesses.”

The Spotted Laternfly attacks fruit trees and feeds on sap in trunks, branches, twigs and leaves.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has issued a quarantine for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Schuylkill Counties.

The Spotted Laternfly can camouflage themselves in blankets and cars. The Agriculture Department is asking people who see these insects and their egg mass, to “mechanically destroy it as best as possible.”

The insect has spread throughout southeastern Pennsylvania since being discovered in Berks County in 2014.