MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The invasive, spotted lanternfly in Montgomery County is posing a threat to several of the state’s industries.

Authorities explain that the insects feed on grapes and hops – the main ingredients used to make the drinks.

Those crops, along with apples, other fruits, and hardwoods, make up an $18 billion industry in the state.

Officials are taking the threat seriously.

The Montgomery County Penn State Extension set up a hotline to report sightings.

They are also holding public meetings to discuss ways to control the impact on the community.

