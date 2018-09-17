Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What happens when you hold in a fart?

Clare Collins, a professor of nutrition and dietetics at the University of Newcastle says it comes right out of your mouth.

Collins, who shared her results on The Conversation, examined the process of farting and how it relates to our dietary intake.

Researchers say 10 healthy people volunteered to have the amount of gas they passed over a day quantified.

Researchers added baked beans to their diet, and at times, psyllium, which a source of fiber.

Collins found that a high fiber diet led to fewer, but bigger farts.

But before you hold in your farts hear this.

“A buildup of intestinal gas can trigger abdominal distension, with some gas reabsorbed into the circulation and exhaled in your breath. Holding on too long means the buildup of intestinal gas will eventually escape via an uncontrollable fart,” says Collins. “The research is not clear on whether the rise in pressure in your rectum increases your chance of developing a condition called diverticulitis, where small pouches develop in the gut lining and become inflamed – or whether it doesn’t matter at all.”

So the next time if you feel the gas coming, researchers suggest maybe find another room to relieve yourself.

But regardless of the room ….

“Whether you make it there or not, the best thing for your digestive health is to just let it go,” Collins says.