The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights illuminate the night sky on November 12, 2015 near the town of Kirkenes in northern Norway. (AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND )

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Finland is hoping to attract travelers by luring them there with dream jobs.

According to a recent report on Forbes, dozens of companies in northern Finland have said they are looking for candidates to fill positions that entail taking pictures in nature (with the Northern Lights), playing with dogs, and riding a snowmobile.

Here are some popular job postings:

Photography Tour Guide: Beyond Arctic, is looking for adventurous photographers to lead tours through the most picturesque spots in the beautiful Lapland.

Safari Guides & Husky Guides: You’ll be in charge of feeding and guiding the sled dogs, driving a snowmobile, hiking on cross-country skis or snowshoes, or ice-fishing.

Wilderness Cook: You’ll be cooking outdoors for tourists who booked ice fishing, snowshoeing and reindeer experiences.

You can apply for some of these dream jobs on EURES (European Job Military Portal).