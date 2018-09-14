PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope the public can help find the person who shot and killed a 19-year old woman earlier this month.

Teens hanging out on the front porch of a Germantown home at 7 o’clock last Wednesday night became the victims of unexpected gunfire.

Surveillance video captured part of the daylight shooting and captured the vehicle the gunmen were in.

Authorities are looking for a white 2011-2015 Ford Explorer.

One of two people shot—19-year-old destiny Charles–fought for five days but later died from her injuries.

“A 19-year-old lady with her whole life in front of her was killed; someone has to have some kind of conscience out there. And it’s a quiet neighborhood and a quiet area,” said Captain Jack Ryan with the Philadelphia Police Department.

On top of that, police say Charles and the group of teens on the front porch had no known issue with anyone. They had no criminal records, they were just doing what many of us do on a nice day: hang out outside.

“She said I came by to say hi!” said Lori Hayes.

Hayes knew the 19-year-old and her family. They hope this surveillance video will help capture her killers.

Police believe there were two shooters, both men.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.