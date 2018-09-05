Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are in critical condition after a double shooting on Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened on the 6300 block of Cherokee Street at 7:09 in the Germantown section of the city.

Police say the woman was shot twice in the stomach and the man was shot one time in the left side of his chest.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.