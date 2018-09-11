  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old teen is dead after being shot multiple times inside a restaurant on Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Officials say the man was shot multiple times in the chest and legs.

He was transported to Temple Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

