BREAKING:Mark D'Amico, Man Accused Of Taking Money From Homeless Vet's GoFundMe, Arrested On Traffic Warrant
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 9-year-old girl was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday night in the Olney section of the city.

lindley ave hit and run surv photo 1 9 Year Old Girl Critically Injured In Hit And Run In Olney, Police Say

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

The girl was riding her bicycle on the 200 block of Lindley Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the driver fled the scene and was last seen heading east on Ashdale Street.

lindley ave hit and run surv photo 2 9 Year Old Girl Critically Injured In Hit And Run In Olney, Police Say

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police describe the vehicle as a gold 2010-2016 Cadillac SRX Crossover. The car’s grill is broken with a top trim piece missing, hood damage, and possible windshield damage on the passenger side.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s