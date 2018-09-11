Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 9-year-old girl was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday night in the Olney section of the city.

The girl was riding her bicycle on the 200 block of Lindley Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the driver fled the scene and was last seen heading east on Ashdale Street.

Police describe the vehicle as a gold 2010-2016 Cadillac SRX Crossover. The car’s grill is broken with a top trim piece missing, hood damage, and possible windshield damage on the passenger side.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181.