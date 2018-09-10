Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the Checkers employee accused of throwing hot cooking oil on three women at the drive-thru window at the fast-food restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say 28-year-old Latifah Linder threw hot cooking oil at the three women on Saturday shortly after 3 a.m. at the Checkers on the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say the incident started when the three women told the employee that their order was wrong. The drive-thru employee disagreed and wouldn’t change it.

The women in the car then refused to leave the drive-thru.

It was at that point, police say, that Linder grabbed a cup of hot grease and threw it at the women in the car.

When they still didn’t leave, police say Linder grabbed two pans of grease and again threw it at the women.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in stable condition with burns to her left arm and leg. Two other women, aged 20 and 26, also sustained burns but refused medical attention at the time.

Checkers said in a statement that the manager of the fast-food restaurant is no longer with the company.

“This incident occurred at a franchised restaurant on Baltimore Avenue. The franchisee is taking this incident very seriously, and the manager involved is no longer with the company. That behavior was completely unacceptable, and does not represent the values of the hundreds of Checkers employees who serve our Philadelphia guests every day. The franchisee is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation,” the company said.

Linder has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses.