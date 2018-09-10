Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CBS) — A Louisiana woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband in presence of their children in a Walmart parking lot.

Alexandria police say 31-year-old Kayla Coutee was arrested on Saturday after they responded to a shooting outside a Walmart.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man shot once in the chest. Emergency personnel tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Coutee and her husband met in the parking lot to exchange custody of their three children when the shooting happened. Police say the children were present at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

Coutee has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The children are now in the custody of family members. The victim’s name has not yet been released.