NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police arrest five suspects in connection with two armed robberies and an attempted kidnapping at a Norristown car dealership. Authorities say the suspects are part of a criminal organization.

All of the crimes happend at El Camino Motors on Main Street between April and August.

Police arrested 30-year-old Charlie Franco, 35-year-old Eric Santana, 32-year-old Damon Murphy, 32, and 31-year-old Theophilus Berry, all of Philadelphia, and 27-year-old Michael Dukes, of Norristown.

Police are still searching for two more suspects — 29-year-old Calvin Berkins and 28-year-old Rebecca Roman.

The men are accused of robbing El Camino Motors at gunpoint on April 30 and July 18, and threatening a victim on Aug. 1. Police say on April 30, Murphy and a female who has yet to be identified robbed a salesman at gunpoint, taking $8,000, a wallet iPhone, and 100 vehicle titles. They got away with $1,200 during the second armed robbery on July 18.

Berkins is described as a black male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-feet-6 and 230 pounds.

Roman is described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes, long black or blonde hair, 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on either suspect should contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.