PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Video footage of a Philadelphia Eagles fan helping a man spread his father’s ashes on the field at the end of Thursday night’s home opener is going viral.

Ryan Banks noticed a man spreading ashes on one of his seats after Thursday night’s Eagles game. The man told him that the seat belonged to his father, a season ticket holder who passed away shortly after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The man told Banks he wanted to spread the ashes on the field but was afraid of getting in trouble. Banks decided he had to help the man get his father’s ashes to touch the field.

The video posted on Facebook shows him talking with a security guard; you can hear the security guard telling Banks they can’t let him onto the field to spread the ashes. At that point, Banks made the decision to pour a little of the ashes onto the field from the stands while the guard was speaking.

“I didn’t want to disrespect you, I just wanted to respect his father. That’s all I wanted to do, it’s love, we Eagles fans,” said Banks to the security guard after.