PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz and Nick Foles are both on the minds of Eagles fans as news from NFL.com reveals that Wentz may be out a few more weeks. Fans have mixed reactions about the news.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz isn’t expected to play for a few more weeks… and everyone is OK with that. Nothing more important than the health of the face of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/9wnhOknmhM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2018

On Thursday night, Foles completed a trick play that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tried to do in the Super Bowl but failed. It happened against the Atlanta Falcons and it worked thanks to some help from head coach Doug Pederson.

“I went over there and talked to him and said this might be a good time and he pointed to the call sheet and said that’s what I was coming over here for, so it worked again,” said Foles.

The play technically wasn’t the same as the “Philly Special,” but it ended with Foles catching the ball. Now Foles could be starting the next few games.

“Nick Foles is the Super Bowl MVP. They played a little rough last night, but give them time to get the offense rolling,” said Eagles fan Chase McNeill.

“It’s more comforting to know that Foles was already in this position in the end of last season being the biggest game of the year,” said Terrence Tillman.

But even Eagles fans who have in common the love of the team can disagree.

“Nick Foles, man, I like him but I love Carson Wentz. You gotta be nervous, you don’t have Alshon Jeffery, you don’t have your quarterback, but they handled it and did their thing,” said fan Michael Pinkney.

A team spokesman says it’s the fans who can make another championship happen.