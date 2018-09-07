Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even winning a Super Bowl won’t stop the boo birds from coming out in the season opener.
The Philadelphia Eagles were booed off the field at the end of the first half in Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
It was an ugly first half for the Birds as they went into the locker room down 6-3.
Social media had some fun with the reigning Super Bowl champs being booed by their own fans at home. CBS3’s own Don Bell even got a kick out of it.
The Eagles ended up rallying in the second half and pulled out an 18-12 win over the Falcons.