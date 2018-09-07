Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even winning a Super Bowl won’t stop the boo birds from coming out in the season opener.

The Philadelphia Eagles were booed off the field at the end of the first half in Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It was an ugly first half for the Birds as they went into the locker room down 6-3.

Social media had some fun with the reigning Super Bowl champs being booed by their own fans at home. CBS3’s own Don Bell even got a kick out of it.

The Eagles just got boo’d off the field at halftime trailing 6-3… on BANNER NIGHT! Lmao #Savage — Don Bell (@DonBellonCBS3) September 7, 2018

Philly fans trash lmao yall JUST won thr SB and you’re boo’ing your team. WOW — Jeremiah (@ThatOneGringo) September 7, 2018

only philly fans boo the home team down 3 loyalty non existent. — InterStraptional (@Intertraptional) September 7, 2018

Only Philly fans can boo a Super Bowl winner who hasn't lost yet. — Rick Parsons (@flippercat) September 7, 2018

Eagles getting booed going into the half by their own fans is such a philly thing! 😂 Ya’ll just raised a super bowl banner before the game, now your booing your team! 😆 — Chris Jones (@ChristopherDJ) September 7, 2018

As a native of Philly, I find it embarrassing that the fans are booing the team throughout the first half after they won the Super Bowl — Chris Lewis (@ChrisLewisTweet) September 7, 2018

Maybe Philly fans are booing ironically. — Archbishop Deshaies (@HouCounterplot) September 7, 2018

Booing the reigning super bowl champs 30 minutes into a new season. Only in Philly #Eagles ##nfl ##PHIvsATL — ItsAnita (@215Anita) September 7, 2018

Lol philly fans booing the team that just won them a super bowl 😂 — JD Redman (@JD_Redman1) September 7, 2018

The Eagles ended up rallying in the second half and pulled out an 18-12 win over the Falcons.