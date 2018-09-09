WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch For Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern/Central New Jersey
PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Back to school season is here and with it comes new schedules, longer hours, and busy households. Sometimes, in the rush pets can get lost in the shuffle. At the very least, they can certainly feel as though they are getting less attention. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson offers advice on how to make sure pets feel stability when hectic schedules begin.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo discuss the impact that an abrupt change in schedule can cause pets. “Dogs crave consistency, but they don’t crave boredom,” Carol states. The same can be said with a cat. Companionship for pets goes a long way whether it comes in the shape of another pet to keep them company or a pet walker on longer days. Playtime is especially important as it keeps them engaged and active. Carol recommends leaving background noise on for pets in the form of slow music or a calm television show. Some pets can also develop separation anxiety. These are just a few of the important tips that Carol Erickson shared this week.

