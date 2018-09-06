Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple passengers fell ill on separate international flights coming into Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

Officials say 12 passengers arriving at the airport on American Airlines flights from Paris and Munich experienced flu-like symptoms. Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the airport.

BREAKING: Several passengers on two international flights are complaining of flu-like symptoms. Here is a statement from the airport. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lX7NPvsbij — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) September 6, 2018

All 250 passengers and crew on the flights were held for a medical review and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified to investigate.

The CDC, Philadelphia Health Department and the Philadelphia Fire Department personnel performed medical evaluations on the passengers.

The passengers who did not fall ill are in the process of being released.

It’s not yet known what caused the people to become sick.

No one was transported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.