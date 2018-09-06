EAGLES:Reigning Super Bowl Champs Set To Kick-Off Season
Credit:  Crystal Lopez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video of what appears to be dozens of bed bugs on a SEPTA bus seat has gone viral.

The video recorded by Crystal Lopez shows the tiny bugs crawling on a bus seat.

Lopez says she was on a Route 26 bus on Tuesday when she saw the bugs.

“So I would like to share with everyone what I experienced on the #26 #septabus yesterday this is disgusting this goes to show that septa is not clean you know how many people I’m sure took bed bugs home with them yesterday this is unacceptable I definitely made a complaint to the septa supervisor,” posted Lopez on Facebook.

SEPTA is reportedly looking into the matter.

