PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Head coach Doug Pederson declined to verify whether or not Nick Foles would be the Eagles’ quarterback for the season opener during a press conference Sunday morning.

While the Eagles might not have Carson Wentz to start the season, they do have reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Wentz is still recovering from an ACL and LCL injury he suffered last December.

When asked by reporters during the press conference, Pederson was firm but clear that he would not answer any questions about the subject of who would open Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I am not answering the question,” he said. His answer was immediately met with confusion from those at the press conference who then questioned his choice to not expand upon brief response.

“It’s my decision,” he said about talking about how he handles team matters. “Not publicly, I don’t do that. I don’t do that with any position on for this team,” he said.

Despite being set on his decision to not discuss who would be starting for the season opener, the press conference progressed with Doug Pederson at points showing eagerness to answer some questions and reluctance to answer others.

“It’s a different football team, a different vibe, a different year. Um, I don’t compare last year to this year. We have a zero-to-zero record,” he did answer when asked how he felt about this year’s team compared to last year’s.

“We have a great opportunity to compete Thursday night and, ya know, we’ll find out a lot about our football team this week,” Pederson said. “It’s a good thing.”

So, it looks like it could be the Nick Foles show, but without confirmation, Thursday’s game could be a surprise.

While Foles did not have a good pre-season, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns, he knows Atlanta.

He started for Wentz last season in their 15-10 playoff win against the Falcons.