Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was out in South Philly on Friday night serving up some free food.

It’s all part of his “Thy Kingdom Crumb” food truck initiative which aims to foster relationships, share the gospel of Jesus and impact the community.

Credit: CBS3

Eagles fans flocked to the ACME at 1400 E. Passyunk Ave. where Wentz and teammate Zach Ertz were handing out food.

wentz food truck frame 5098 Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz Serving Up Free Food In South Philly

Credit: CBS3

The food truck initiative is a collaboration between Wentz’s AO1 Foundation and the Connect Church.

