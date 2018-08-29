Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of former Playboy model Christina Kraft, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

Authorities say Jonathan Harris, 30, of Philadelphia, fled to Pittsburgh on a bus where he was subsequently arrested on Wednesday.

“It was a violent death and we are going to pursue justice in this case,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele during a press conference on Wednesday.

Police say Kraft’s killer met her on the night she died. He sent text messages to a friend saying, “I just met this sexy a** white b****, at her house in Ardmore now.” That text message was sent at 2:40 a.m. on the morning she died.

On Aug. 22, authorities say Kraft took a Lyft to Philly where she later met Harris near South Broad and 13th Streets. Around 3 a.m. Kraft and Harris traveled back to Ardmore where the pair entered Kraft’s apartment, said authorities.

Steele says a violent struggle ensued inside the apartment where Kraft was beaten and strangled.

“Christina was beaten and the beating was substantial. There was a lot of blood,” Steele said

Police say Former Playboy model’s murderer met her on the night she died. He sent text messages to a friend saying “I just met this sexy a** white b****, at her house in Ardmore now” That was at 2:40 am the morning she died. @CBSPhilly — Alicia Nieves (@NievesReporting) August 29, 2018

An autopsy report confirms the former Playboy model had a broken nose and was strangled.

The man suspected of killing her was just released from prison in July.

An autopsy report confirms the former playboy model had a broken nose and was strangled to death on 8/22. The man suspected of killing her was just released from prison in July. @CBSPhilly — Alicia Nieves (@NievesReporting) August 29, 2018

Steele says Harris is facing first and second-degree murder charges.

Authorities say a robbery also took place inside Kraft’s home days before her murder.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that authorities obtained surveillance pictures of Andre Milton, of Philadelphia, going into Kraft’s apartment. He then left alone. Police think he robbed her while she was sleeping.

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Burglarizing Former Playboy Model’s Apartment Days Before She Was Killed

It’s unclear if Milton is connected to Kraft’s murder but Steele says he’s still being sought at this time.